Sports

Russian hockey player dies after being hit by puck

By Jake Jeffrey The Associated Press
Posted March 16, 2021 8:52 am
A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by the puck during a game THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ivan Sekretarev.
A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by the puck during a game, his club and the league said Tuesday.

Defenceman Timur Faizutdinov was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday when he was struck by a puck hit from the neutral zone.

Faizutdinov collapsed and was treated on the ice by the team doctor and paramedics before being taken to a hospital in the city of Yaroslavl.

Read more: Details of OHL hub cities, bubbles being worked on: Ontario sport minister

The Junior Hockey League said Faizutdinov died Tuesday after “doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days.”

Dynamo said upcoming games in competitions, including the Kontinental Hockey League, will begin with a minute’s silence for Faizutdinov.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
HockeyRussiaCanadaInjuryTragedySt. PetersburgKHL

