March 20 – MNP

Learn how to detect and prevent employee fraud with Lisa Majeau Gordon, national leader of Forensics with MNP on Talk To The Experts.

With 25 years as a Forensic Accountant, Lisa has worked on fraud investigations, investment and shareholder issues, financial disputes and every type of litigation related to financial matters. We’ll also discuss Estate matters and the complexities of choosing or serving as Executor or Power of Attorney. It’s an important topic that affects everyone – join us Saturday at 11:00am on 630 CHED.

