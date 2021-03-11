Traffic restrictions in Waterdown following ‘significant’ water main break

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton is warning residents of Waterdown to steer clear of a “significant” water main break.

Crews are on the scene on Dundas Street East between Hollybush Drive and Highway 6, working to repair the break.

In a release, the city says businesses and residents in the area are experiencing low to no water pressure due to the severity of the break, although it’s not yet clear what caused it.

Traffic will be restricted in both the east and westbound directions of Dundas Street for the next few hours.

The city says it hopes to have it fixed by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Hamilton water crews are currently responding to a significant watermain break on Hwy 5 (Dundas St E) between Hollybush Dr and Hwy 6. Traffic restrictions in both the east and westbound directions for the next several hours. Release>>https://t.co/nZ2JJh7hCI #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/4ShuGOl2RV — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) March 11, 2021