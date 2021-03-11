Traffic restrictions in Waterdown following ‘significant’ water main break

The City of Hamilton is warning residents of Waterdown to steer clear of a “significant” water main break.
Crews are on the scene on Dundas Street East between Hollybush Drive and Highway 6, working to repair the break.
In a release, the city says businesses and residents in the area are experiencing low to no water pressure due to the severity of the break, although it’s not yet clear what caused it.
Read more: Hamilton, Niagara authorities urging residents to stay off ice shelves amid rising temperatures
Traffic will be restricted in both the east and westbound directions of Dundas Street for the next few hours.
Trending Stories
The city says it hopes to have it fixed by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments