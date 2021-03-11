Menu

Traffic restrictions in Waterdown following ‘significant’ water main break

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 11, 2021 10:46 am
A 'significant' water main break in Waterdown is causing traffic restrictions and water pressure issues for businesses and residents in the area.
A 'significant' water main break in Waterdown is causing traffic restrictions and water pressure issues for businesses and residents in the area.

The City of Hamilton is warning residents of Waterdown to steer clear of a “significant” water main break.

Crews are on the scene on Dundas Street East between Hollybush Drive and Highway 6, working to repair the break.

In a release, the city says businesses and residents in the area are experiencing low to no water pressure due to the severity of the break, although it’s not yet clear what caused it.

Traffic will be restricted in both the east and westbound directions of Dundas Street for the next few hours.

Traffic will be restricted in both the east and westbound directions of Dundas Street for the next few hours.

Trending Stories

The city says it hopes to have it fixed by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
