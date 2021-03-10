London police searching for missing teen last seen March 1

Send this page to someone via email

London police are appealing to the public for help finding a 17-year-old boy last seen more than a week ago.

Police say Drayden Paquette of London was last seen in the area of Wellington and Commissioners roads on March 1.

He’s described by police as roughly six feet one inch tall with a slim build, short light brown hair and a clean-shaven face.

Police say they and his family are concerned for his welfare. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

