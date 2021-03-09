Coronavirus: 8 new cases in London-Middlesex, one case each in Elgin-Oxford, Huron-Perth

Send this page to someone via email

Eight new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in London and Middlesex, local health officials said Tuesday.

The update brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 6,318, of which 5,993 have resolved, an increase of 15 from the day before.

At least 185 people have died during the pandemic. The most recent death was reported on Monday involving a woman in her 70s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

At least 140 cases are considered active in the region.

Health unit figures show that at least 136 cases and two deaths have been reported so far this month.

The region is currently in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

All eight new cases were reported in London involving four people in their 20s, and one person each aged 19 or younger, in their 40s, 70s, and 80 or older.

Five cases are listed as being due to close contact, while three are due to outbreak.

Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, noted during Monday’s media briefing that the higher case increases seen recently both in London and across Ontario suggest an upward trend toward a potential third wave.

“Really, it’s a race now. Can we get enough vaccine into arms so that we really are able to weather … what seems to be coming, which is a third wave, without having an excess number of deaths?”

That race comes as more local cases are being found to involve more contagious variants of concern. Mackie says between 20 to 30 per cent of cases “over the past week or so” have involved variants and have been locally acquired, up from the zero to fifty range seen a few weeks ago.

As of Tuesday, the number of screened variant positive cases in London-Middlesex stood at 21, with four confirmed to involve the B.1.1.7 variant. The others are being sequenced.

Mackie also noted that contact tracing data shows the number of contacts-per-case has been going up, suggesting more people are gathering indoors maskless. Roughly two-thirds of recent cases have had close contact as an exposure source.

More information is expected to be made public during Thursday’s scheduled media briefing.

The region’s seven-day case average stood at 17.85 on Tuesday while the 14-day average was 16.85 up from 14.71.



At least 5,513 cases have been confirmed in the city of London since the pandemic began, while 248 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 208 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 96 in Thames Centre, 54 in Lucan Biddulph, 38 in Southwest Middlesex, 33 in North Middlesex, 14 in Adelaide Metcalfe and two in Newbury.

At least 112 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at London Health Sciences Centre stood at six as of Tuesday, with fewer than five in critical or intensive care.

Active staff cases at LHSC number fewer than five, the organization said.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, no COVID-19 cases were reported among patients or staff at any of its facilities as of late Monday night.

At least 364 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic. Of those, 67 have needed intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

No new institutional outbreaks have been declared and none have resolved.

Six remain active in London and Middlesex as of Tuesday.

Active outbreaks (as of March 9) at seniors' facilities, as declared on: March 6 at Fox Hollow Retirement Residence (2nd, 3rd, 4th floors)

March 5 at Meadow Park Care Centre (Pink Unit)

March 4 at Strathmere Lodge (Bear Creek, Sydenham)

Feb. 28 at Richmond Woods (facility)

Feb. 24 at Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement Residence (facility)

Feb. 13 at Dearness Home (3 East)

There have been at least 107 institutional outbreaks since the pandemic began, with at least 80 at local seniors’ facilities. They’ve been linked to at least 780 of the region’s cases and 106 of its deaths.

A non-institutional outbreak also remains active at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, declared on Jan. 18.

The outbreak has been associated with at least 29 cases among staff and 27 among inmates.

Provincial data showed three inmate cases active as of Sunday. Similar data was not available for staff cases.

Elsewhere, a non-institutional outbreak is also active at Western University’s Essex Hall residence, declared March 2. It was initially tied to at least seven cases.

Schools

At least one new school case was reported late Monday night and Tuesday morning in London-Middlesex.

The case is located at Bonaventure Public School in London and is at least the fifth to be reported at the school since the start of the month.

An outbreak has been active at the school since March 5.

At least 13 school cases are active in the region, according to the health unit. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

Wednesday marks the first day of voluntary asymptomatic testing within the Thames Valley District School Board.

The board says testing will take place Wednesday at East Elgin Secondary School in Elgin, with students from Davenport, McGregor and Summers’ Corners public schools invited to be tested.

Testing will take place Thursday at Westminster Secondary School in London, with testing of students from Woodland Heights and Kensal Park public schools allowed.

“Parents will be notified by email on Monday each week when their child is eligible to be tested. The email will contain links for online registration and consent that must be completed prior to testing,” school board officials say.

Information on testing site updates can be found on the school board website.

At least 233 school and child care centre cases have been confirmed in the region during the pandemic.

No child care centre cases were listed as being active on Tuesday.

In post-secondary, an outbreak remains active at Western University’s Essex Hall residence, declared March 2, and initially tied to seven cases.

Vaccinations and testing

Thousands of local residents who have gotten their first dose of coronavirus vaccine will have to wait longer than they anticipated to receive their follow-up shot.

The health unit announced Tuesday that second dose appointments are being delayed for the majority of those who have received a first dose at the region’s two mass vaccination clinics in a bid to get initial shots into more arms.

Officials said the change comes following updated guidance from the province and will see second dose appointments that had been scheduled to happen as soon as Wednesday “now take place up to 112 days from the date the first dose was administered.”

The health unit says it and all other public health units were notified late Monday by the province’s chief medical officer of health to extend the time between doses to 16 weeks, a move that would allow more people to see initial shots amid limited supply.

“The updated schedule affects everyone who received their first dose of vaccine, except those who live in long-term care or retirement homes, whose second dose appointment was scheduled on or after March 10,” the health unit said in a statement.

The change impacts upwards of 10,200 people who had gotten initial doses at the Western Fair District Agriplex and at Caradoc Community Centre, the health unit says.

“Individuals whose appointments are being rescheduled will be notified by text message or email, based on how they booked their first appointment,” the statement said.

Roughly 44,571 doses have been administered in the region since Dec. 23.

During Monday’s briefing, Dr. Chris Mackie announced that roughly 2,000 to 3,000 people aged 80 and older had received a shot since Thursday, in addition to the thousands who have been vaccinated at long-term care and retirement homes.

“In terms of bookings, we have booked or vaccinated somewhere in the range of 20,000 people over [the age of] 80, and that will be a huge dent in terms of getting that population vaccinated — there are roughly 30,000 people of that age group in our catchment area,” he said, adding the health unit is encouraging anyone 80 or older who hasn’t gotten a vaccine to do so.

Mackie noted the province had clarified eligibility for those 80 and older, with eligibility based on birth year and not birth date, meaning anyone born in 1941 or prior can be vaccinated, even if they aren’t technically 80 yet.

“We are also expanding our eligibility within the ‘very high priority‘ health-care workers at the moment, and sometime over the next two to three weeks, we hope to be able to add additional age groups into the eligibility queue,” he said.

Mackie noted that the health unit was still finalizing the opening dates of the next two mass vaccination clinics in the region. One, if not both, are hoped to be opened by the end of the month, he said, adding that the health unit was anticipating a dramatic increase in vaccine supplies next month.

Canada is set to receive 910,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week as pharmaceutical companies ramp up deliveries to make good on their contractual obligations by the end of the month.

Nearly 1.7 million Canadians had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday.

In Ontario, 943,533 doses had been administered as of Tuesday morning, with 276,193 people fully vaccinated.

The region’s two main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.7 per cent as of the week of Feb. 21, slightly down from 0.8 per cent the week before. Updated figures are expected this week.

At least 10,158 people were tested the week of Feb. 21, more than the 9,730 a week earlier.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 235 in Peel Region and 105 in York Region.

The province says that 972 cases were resolved since Monday’s report.

Tuesday’s data is based on 33,300 tests completed since the last update.

Ontario says 31,047 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday’s report.

A total of 943,533 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

There have been 311,112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began, 292,806 of which have been resolved and 7,083 that have led to death.

Elgin and Oxford

Just one new coronavirus case was reported in the Elgin-Oxford region on Tuesday, officials with Southwestern Public Health said.

The update brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 2,578, of which 2,467 have resolved, an increase of 18 from the day before. At least 67 deaths have been reported, most recently on Feb. 20.

As of Tuesday, 44 cases are considered active in the region, with 17 of them located in Aylmer and 10 in Woodstock.

The region has seen two screened positive cases involving a variant of concern. Sequencing is underway to determine the variant involved.

The region is in the orange-restrict level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

Vaccination bookings opened Tuesday morning for eligible residents in Elgin and Oxford counties and the City of St. Thomas.

The first block of appointments for those 80 and older were booked up by late Tuesday morning, officials said. It’s expected that 5,000 new slots will be available for the week of March 22.

Some limited appointments were still available for Indigenous residents 55 and older, as well as eligible health-care workers as of late Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the program manager of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force called the response “tremendous.”

“For our first week of operation, we had a relatively small number of doses available and they booked up quickly,” said Jaime Fletcher.

“However, we’ll have more than double the number for the following week – and the week after that.”

The health unit says eligible residents should visit covidvaccinelm.ca or call 226-289-3560 on March 15 starting at 8 a.m. to book into the next block of appointments.

More information on the local vaccination campaign can be found on the health unit’s website.

No new school cases have been reported in the region and none are listed as active.

Meantime, no new outbreaks have been declared and no outbreaks have been resolved.

Two are active, located at Bethany Care Home in Norwich and Maples Retirement Home in Tavistock. Both are linked to one resident case each.

The health unit says a total of 508 cases have been reported in Woodstock during the pandemic, while 432 have been in St. Thomas, 431 in Aylmer and 336 in Tillsonburg.

Elsewhere, 204 cases have been in Norwich, 162 in Bayham, 115 in Ingersoll, 108 in East Zorra-Tavistock, 57 in Zorra, 57 in Blandford-Blenheim, 46 in South-West Oxford, 45 in Central Elgin, 25 in Southwold, 23 in Dutton/Dunwich, 20 in West Elgin and eight in Malahide.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.6 per cent as of the week of Feb. 21, up from 0.5 per cent the week before and 0.8 the week before that. Updated figures are expected later this week.

At least 4,773 people were tested the week of Feb. 21, up slightly from 4,470 a week earlier.

Huron and Perth

Just one new case was reported in Huron-Perth Tuesday, officials with Huron Perth Public Health reported.

It brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 1,365, of which 1,293 have resolved, an increase of three from the day before.

At least 50 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, most recently on March 1.

The single case Tuesday was reported in Stratford.

At least 22 cases are listed as active in Huron-Perth, with 15 of them in Stratford. According to the health unit, at least two people with COVID-19 are in hospital.

The region has seen at least one case with a presumptive positive screen for a variant of concern, the health unit said Monday.

Genomic sequencing is underway to confirm the screen and to determine which variant is involved, a process set to take at least two weeks.

The health unit said the individual involved has a history of international travel, and adds all close contacts are in isolation.

The region is in the yellow-protect level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

The health unit opened up vaccination appointments to adults aged 80 and older and Indigenous adults 55 and older last week.

On Monday, officials said clinic slots for March 8 to 21 have been filled, with more than 5,500 appointments booked.

“Because our vaccine supply is confirmed for the following two weeks, we are setting up additional clinics and will make those bookings available as soon as we can,” the health unit said in an online COVID-19 update.

“We ask that people not call their primary care provider or pharmacy for further information. Appointments are being booked through HPPH.”

Those looking to book an appointment can do so via the health unit’s booking website, or by calling 1-833-753-2098. Caregivers and spouses under 80 years of age are not eligible for the vaccine, the health unit says.

More information on the local vaccination campaign can be found on the health unit’s website.

No new outbreaks have been declared in the region and no outbreaks have been resolved.

One outbreak remains active in the region at a congregate living setting, which health officials have said is Stratford’s jail.

At least one case is active at the jail as of Tuesday, figures show.

Meantime, no new school cases have been reported.

Three remain active in the region, all in Perth County and all under the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

One case is active each at Jeanne Sauvé Catholic Elementary School, St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School, and St. Michael Catholic Secondary School, all in Stratford.

Health unit figures show at least 553 cases have been reported in Perth County during the pandemic, including 348 in North Perth and 138 in Perth East.

Elsewhere, 450 cases have been reported in Huron County, including 100 in South Huron and 98 in Huron East, while at least 330 cases have been reported in Stratford and 32 in St. Marys.

Officials reported last week that the local test positivity rate stood at 0.7 per cent the week of Feb. 21, the same as the week before. Updated figures are expected later this week.

Roughly 3,266 people were tested the week of Feb. 21, up from 2,899 a week earlier.

Sarnia and Lambton

Five cases have been reported in Lambton County, officials with Lambton Public Health reported on Tuesday.

The update brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 2,259, of which 2,072 have resolved, an increase of 19 from the day before.

At least 46 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, most recently on Feb. 17.

As of Tuesday, at least 141 cases are listed as active in the county. Bluewater Health reported four COVID-19 patients in their care as of Tuesday, up one from the day before.

The region remains in red-control of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Information on the local vaccination campaign can be found on the health unit’s website.

No new outbreaks have been declared and no outbreaks have been resolved, the health unit says.

The region has six active outbreaks, including two at seniors’ facilities, one at a local school, one at a local shelter, one at Sarnia’s jail, and one at a workplace.

The two seniors’ facility outbreaks are located at Lambton Meadowview Villa and Marshall Gowland Manor, and are linked to a total of four staff cases.

The school outbreak was declared Saturday at Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Sarnia and is tied to two cases.

The shelter outbreak, at Good Shepherd’s Lodge, is linked to six resident and three staff cases, while the outbreak at Sarnia’s jail is associated with 47 inmate and five staff cases.

The workplace outbreak is linked to eight cases. Further information has not been released.

Meantime, at least 28 school cases are active in the county as of Tuesday, according to the Lambton-Kent and St. Clair Catholic district school boards.

Full lists can be found on their respective websites, linked above.

The health unit says the county’s test positivity rate was 1.7 per cent the week of Feb. 21, down from 1.9 the week before.

At least 4,367 people were tested the week of Feb. 21, up from 3,797 the week before.

— With files from The Canadian Press