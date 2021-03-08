Body of missing Brockville woman found in wooded area

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing Brockville woman has come to a tragic end.

Brockville police say 46-year-old Rebecca Neilson was found dead in a wooded area southeast of the Hubell Street and Strowger Boulevard intersection on Sunday.



She was last seen in that area Feb. 2 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Police say several community members conducted a search in the area and her body was found soon after the search began.

Police say the case has been turned over to the coroner’s office.

There is currently no threat to public safety but police are waiting for a cause of death to determine whether or not to treat her death as suspicious.

