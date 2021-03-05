The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 912: The Post Punk Explosion, part 1: New Wave

- Elvis Costello Welcome to the Working Week
- Blondie, One Way or Another
- Talking Heads, Psycho Killer
- Devo, Satisfaction
- The Pretenders, Stop Your Sobbing
- The Police, Roxanne
- B52s, Planet Claire
- The Knack, My Sharona
- Duran Duran, Girls on Film
- Psychedelic Furs, Pretty in Pink
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday night at 7
- Live 88-5/Ottawa
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener
- FM96/London – Sunday night at 7, Monday night at 11
- Power 97/Winnipeg (Sunday nights at 11)
- Rock 97.7/Grand Prairie – Sunday nights at 6.
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton
- The Zone/Victoria
- The Fox/Vancouver
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown The show runs at 11 am Sunday. This, by the way, is a great option for American listeners who are prevented from listening to the show live because of geo-blocking,
