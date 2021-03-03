One dead after small plane crashes into lake in Laurentians: Sûreté du Québec

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say a man in his 50s is dead after the small plane he was flying crashed into a lake in Quebec’s Laurentians region.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesman Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says the man was the only person aboard the plane.

He says witnesses saw the plane crash into Barron Lake, in the Gore township, at around 8:30 a.m. and called emergency services.

The pilot was removed from the plane by the local fire department and transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has sent a team of investigators to determine the cause of the crash of the Wag-Aero amateur-built aircraft.

Tremblay says provincial police investigators are on the scene to determine whether any crimes were committed and the coroner’s office is also investigating to determine the cause of the death.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

