Okanagan weather: Unsettled first weekend of March

March is starting on a magnificent note, weather-wise, and double-digit daily highs are projected for Thursday and Friday.
For Thursday, the temperature is expected to reach 11 C in the afternoon, though clouds are expected to roll in.
Those clouds will linger into Friday, as temperatures climb from around 1 C in the morning up to 11 in the afternoon, along with a chance of showers in the evening.
Some of those showers are likely to linger into early Saturday, as a cold front exits the region.
The cold front will drop daytime highs out of double digits over the weekend into high single digits.
As the second week of March starts, the potential for showers returns Sunday before skies start to clear into Monday, with afternoon highs hovering into the high single digits.
