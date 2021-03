Send this page to someone via email

A three-year-old Calgary girl was rushed to hospital Tuesday morning after falling from a third-storey window.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. at a building along Skyview Ranch Way N.E.

The toddler fell three storeys onto concrete, EMS said, and she was in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

No other details were provided by police.

