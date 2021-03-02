Coronavirus: 14 new cases, 18 presumed variants for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction along with 18 “presumed” variant of concern cases on Tuesday.

The data was posted around 4:33 p.m. on the health unit’s daily COVID-19 tracker website. Some of the new cases are linked to the active outbreak declared Saturday at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough’s west end.

As of noon Tuesday, there were 34 active cases among Fleming College and Trent University students.

As of Tuesday, there are now 62 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. There were 50 active cases reported on Monday.

One of the active cases for the health unit is the B.1.1.7 variant of concern, first reported in the United Kingdom, which was reported on Feb. 23.

There are also 18 presumed variant cases reported Tuesday by the health unit.

An outbreak declared Feb. 26 remains in effect at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in the city after a staff member tested positive.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 149 cases linked to 25 outbreaks.

The number of close contacts continues to increase, now at 217 Tuesday. There were 212 close contacts on Monday

There are now 599 resolved cases out of the 670 cases since the pandemic was declared — approximately 89 per cent.

Also on Tuesday, Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Feb. 18. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Vaccine 80+

The health unit says residents over 80 years old with certain health condition should consult with their healthcare provider about getting a COVID-19 vaccine as mass vaccination clinics get underway later this month. Once operational, the health unit aims to immunize 1,000 people daily.

There are approximately 7,000 people over the age of 80 in the health unit’s jurisdiction. Bookings for vaccines will begin March 15.

According to Ministry of Health guidelines, it is recommended that anyone who is immunocompromised, or who has had allergic reactions to past vaccines, consult with their physician or other primary care provider before receiving any COVID-19 vaccination. Individuals with these conditions will be asked to attest that they have spoken with their healthcare provider upon arrival at the vaccination clinics.

“We appreciate how keen our elders are to get vaccinated, so while they are waiting for the COVax booking system to open up, we encourage them to meet with their doctor or nurse practitioner to discuss their health conditions and how to best proceed with getting immunized,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, Medical Officer of Health.

“In some cases, individuals may be referred to a special vaccination clinic designed for those with certain health conditions.”

PPH has updated its website with information for residents who are 80+ years and created a guidance document with directions for special populations and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Residents who are 80+ years are also encouraged to identify someone who may be able to assist with online booking and transportation to the clinic.

Testing

On Tuesday, the health unit reported that more than 43,650 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

