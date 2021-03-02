Police warn people to avoid Kitchener road after man injured, woman arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are warning those living in the Victoria Hills area of Kitchener to expect an increased police presence on Tuesday.

On Twitter, police said that a man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the incident on Hazelglen Drive.

A police spokesperson told Global News that a woman was in custody as well.

No further details have been provided though police are asking people to avoid the area.

— more to come

There will be an increased police presence in the area of Hazelglen Drive in Kitchener for reports of a disturbance. One male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the incident. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/cffHKc6Fxv — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 2, 2021