Police warn people to avoid Kitchener road after man injured, woman arrested

Waterloo Regional Police are warning those living in the Victoria Hills area of Kitchener to expect an increased police presence on Tuesday.
On Twitter, police said that a man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the incident on Hazelglen Drive.
A police spokesperson told Global News that a woman was in custody as well.
No further details have been provided though police are asking people to avoid the area.
Trending Stories
— more to come
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments