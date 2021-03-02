Menu

Crime

Police warn people to avoid Kitchener road after man injured, woman arrested

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 10:53 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are warning those living in the Victoria Hills area of Kitchener to expect an increased police presence on Tuesday.

On Twitter, police said that a man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the incident on Hazelglen Drive.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police arrest man after gun call near Central Station in Kitchener

A police spokesperson told Global News that a woman was in custody as well.

No further details have been provided though police are asking people to avoid the area.

Read more: Kitchener, Cambridge men snared in child exploitation investigation: police

— more to come

