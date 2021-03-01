COVID-19: Active cases up to 50 for Peterborough area, outbreak declared over at Buckhorn daycare

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports 26 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday as active counts continue to rise.

The new cases include nine reported on Monday, which followed 10 on Sunday and seven on Saturday, according to the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker. Some of the new cases are linked to the outbreak declared Saturday at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough’s west end which serves primarily Fleming College and Trent University students.

After six cases were initially reported Saturday, the outbreak case count is up to 27 as of Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, there are now 50 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. There were 41 active cases on Saturday and 44 on Sunday.

One of the active cases for the health unit is the B.1.1.7 variant, first reported in the United Kingdom, which was reported last Tuesday.

The number of close contacts is climbing again, going from 152 reported on Friday to 212 on Monday.

Over the weekend, the outbreak at Buckhorn Daycare and Nursery School in the Municipality of Trent Lake was declared resolved. Initially declared on Feb. 16, there were upwards to 17 cases of COVID-19 which included 11 children and six caregivers/staff.

An outbreak also remains declared at Empress Gardens retirement home in Peterborough. The outbreak was declared Feb. 26 after one staff member tested positive.

“The staff member last worked five days ago, in a role that was not in regular close contact with residents. The staff member has minor symptoms and is now isolating at home,” Empress Gardens issued in a statement.

Schools in the health unit’s jurisdiction with COVID-19 cases during the last 14 days:

James Strath Public School in Peterborough: One student

Norwood District Public School: one student

Buckhorn Public School: one student

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore: one student

There are now 595 resolved cases out of the 654 cases since the pandemic was declared — approximately 91 per cent.

Also on Monday, Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Feb. 18. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Case data for March 1, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Testing

On Monday, the health unit reported that more than 43,650 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus — 300 more since Friday. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.