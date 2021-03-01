Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics have begun

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) announces that COVID-19 vaccine clinics will begin Monday, March 1 at Loyalist College for phase one priority groups.

This group consists of long-term care residents, First Nation communities, adults age of 80 and older, and other higher risk demographics.

The statement released by the health unit says that today’s appointments will mainly be filled with long-term care, retirement home staff and essential workers at Loyalist College.

The campus’ dining hall and gym will serve as a primary vaccination site throughout the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the region, and depending on supply, will have a capacity to provide 1,000 vaccinations per day.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very grateful for the incredible support of Loyalist College for providing access to the space required to ensure vaccine can be accessed throughout the region,” says Dr. Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health and CEO at HPEPH.

2:38 Ontario pumps so-called ’emergency brakes’ placing 2 regions in lockdown Ontario pumps so-called ’emergency brakes’ placing 2 regions in lockdown

The statement released by HPEPH reminds the community that it will take time for COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed to everyone. The province’s three phase plan for the vaccine rollout prioritizes the population’s most vulnerable, increases stock for essential workers and people living with illnesses that also put them at risk, then ends with phase three, where anyone who wishes to be vaccinated can be.

The statement explains that each group will be specifically identified and notified in advance to plan for vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings Prince Edward County, with 20 active cases. The region remains in green status.