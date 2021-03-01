Menu

Crime

OPP warn of ’emergency’ scam demanding money to keep family member out of jail

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 12:52 pm
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say a grandparent is out $3,000 after falling for an “emergency” scam that may still be circulating in Haldimand County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the sham took place on Friday when a person claiming to be a lawyer called a family member demanding money for “liability fees” to keep a grandson out of jail after an impaired driving collision.

Investigators say the victim from Nanticoke realized the call was a hoax after a discussion with an immediate family member who said the grandson was never involved in an accident.

Read more: Police issue warning after fake money found on street of small southern Ontario town

“It is imperative to verify any unsolicited contact before you respond and provide any information,” OPP Const. Rod LeClair said in a release on Monday.

“Keep your guard up when you receive a surprise call from anyone soliciting funds and indicating that a loved one is in jail or have been involved in a serious incident.”

LeClair says when receiving such a call the next action should be another call to a family member to confirm assistance is needed.

Recipients of possible fraudulent calls, texts or emails, are encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or on the centre’s website.

