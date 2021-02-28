Quebec reports 737 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths as vaccination set to ramp up

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 737 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths due to the pandemic on the eve of a ramp-up in the province’s mass vaccination plan.

Four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the rest took place earlier.

Hospitalizations rose by two to 601, while intensive care numbers rose by five to 117.

Health Minister Christian Dubé noted that the situation in the province has been stable for the last week, but is asking Quebecers not to let their guard down.

The province will kick off its mass vaccination program on Monday, with several large clinics in the Montreal area opening their doors to residents age 80 and older who have booked appointments through the province’s website.

In the rest of the province, the vaccination appointments are being accepted for those born in or before 1936.

