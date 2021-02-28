Menu

Health

Quebec reports 737 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths as vaccination set to ramp up

By Staff The Canadian Press
The province will kick off its mass vaccination program in earnest tomorrow, with several large clinics in the Montreal area opening their doors to residents age 80 and older.
The province will kick off its mass vaccination program in earnest tomorrow, with several large clinics in the Montreal area opening their doors to residents age 80 and older. Photo by Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Quebec is reporting 737 new cases of  COVID-19 and nine additional deaths due to the pandemic on the eve of a ramp-up in the province’s mass vaccination plan.

Four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the rest took place earlier.

Hospitalizations rose by two to 601, while intensive care numbers rose by five to 117.

Health Minister Christian Dubé noted that the situation in the province has been stable for the last week, but is asking Quebecers not to let their guard down.

The province will kick off its mass vaccination program on Monday, with several large clinics in the Montreal area opening their doors to residents age 80 and older who have booked appointments through the province’s website.

In the rest of the province, the vaccination appointments are being accepted for those born in or before 1936.

Click to play video 'The Quebec government has floated the idea of a COVID-19 passport as proof of vaccination' The Quebec government has floated the idea of a COVID-19 passport as proof of vaccination
© 2021 The Canadian Press
