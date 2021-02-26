Brandon, Man., police seize sizable quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, serving warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brandon say they took four men into custody early Friday morning and seized a sizable amount of drugs, including fentanyl, while serving a search warrant.

The occupants of the home were already under investigation, officers say, before the home on Alaska Bay was raided around 1:30 a.m.

In total, police say they found 56 grams of meth, 76 grams of fentanyl, 3.5 grams of cocaine, a small amount of MDMA and $4,000 cash.

Four men from the home, aged 27, 40, 46 and 48, were taken into custody.

Police say they’re facing various trafficking charges, along with possessing the proceeds of a crime, and a few are also charged with failure to comply with court orders.

Story continues below advertisement

Each was expected to make a court appearance later in the day.

1:43 Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon – Sep 4, 2020