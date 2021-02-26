Brandon, Man., police seize sizable quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, serving warrant

Police in Brandon say they took four men into custody early Friday morning and seized a sizable amount of drugs, including fentanyl, while serving a search warrant.
The occupants of the home were already under investigation, officers say, before the home on Alaska Bay was raided around 1:30 a.m.
In total, police say they found 56 grams of meth, 76 grams of fentanyl, 3.5 grams of cocaine, a small amount of MDMA and $4,000 cash.
Four men from the home, aged 27, 40, 46 and 48, were taken into custody.
Police say they’re facing various trafficking charges, along with possessing the proceeds of a crime, and a few are also charged with failure to comply with court orders.
Each was expected to make a court appearance later in the day.
