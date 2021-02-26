Residence explodes in Morin-Heights: Sûreté du Québec

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Morin-Heights residence in the Laurentians exploded on Friday morning, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed.

SQ police say the house on Trois-Pierre Street exploded just before 11:20 a.m., when local emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Read more: Probe ongoing in slaying of Laval woman who had reported threats just days before

A fire had broken out at the residence, which was then extinguished. Authorities say no victims have been found in the debris.

Police cannot confirm whether people were inside the home at the time of the explosion, nor could they confirm the cause of the incident.

An investigation is underway.

3:42 Coronavirus: Quebec minister addresses questions on vaccine registrations, talks 2nd doses for long-term care homes Coronavirus: Quebec minister addresses questions on vaccine registrations, talks 2nd doses for long-term care homes

1:20 Coronavirus: Quebec’s top doctor explains reason for mask-wearing for elementary schools in red zones Coronavirus: Quebec’s top doctor explains reason for mask-wearing for elementary schools in red zones

Advertisement