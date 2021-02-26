Menu

News

Residence explodes in Morin-Heights: Sûreté du Québec

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Police cannot confirm whether people were inside the home at the time of the explosion, nor could they confirm the cause of the incident.
A Morin-Heights residence in the Laurentians exploded on Friday morning, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed.

SQ police say the house on Trois-Pierre Street exploded just before 11:20 a.m., when local emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

A fire had broken out at the residence, which was then extinguished. Authorities say no victims have been found in the debris.

An investigation is underway.

