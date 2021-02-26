Brockville city council to approve final budget in early March

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville city council is set to approve the final budget on Tuesday, March 9 after four months of discussion.

The city is currently looking at an operating budget of just over $21 million and a capital budget of about $4.5 million. That works out to a tax increase for Brockville residents of under two per cent, but that number could potentially be higher depending on which spending lines council approves.

COVID-19‘s impact on businesses in Brockville is evident as multiple have come forth requesting more funding in support.

The YMCA has requested $250,000 from the city. In a statement from the Brockville YMCA, chairman/CEO David Batty says the city has always understood and appreciated the work the facilities do.

“It is an opportune moment to begin discussions on how the municipality can support the YMCA in continuing to provide a pool and wellness centre to our residents. It would be to the detriment of our community to lose this valuable community asset,” says Beatty.

The Aquatarium is asking for $600,000 more than its usual base funding due to operating pressure caused by the pandemic. The Aquatarium has not responded to a request for comment.

Council is also looking to possibly hire a communications and engagement officer and is considering hiring a marketing team that would cost the city $60,000 to launch an online campaign to attract new workers to Brockville.

