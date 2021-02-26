Same driver arrested twice Thursday in Niagara on impaired charges

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say they’ve arrested the same man twice in one day on impaired driving charges.

Police say the accused was first taken into custody and charged in Fort Erie after officers were called to the area of Garrison Road and Concession Street about a possible impaired driver at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found a man in a parking lot, sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked Ford Fusion and showing signs of impairment.

The accused was taken to hospital for a medical assessment, charged and released about five hours later.

Niagara police add that the same man was stopped again at about 8 p.m. Thursday, when they were called to the area of Fares Street and Nickel Street in Port Colborne about a possible impaired driver.

Police say the driver was arrested after officers stopped a Ford Fiesta that was travelling at approximately 10 km/hr and was swerving on the roadway.

A 39-year-old Fort Erie man faces two counts each of impaired operation of a conveyance by drugs and failing to comply with a probation order.

He’s also charged with failing to surrender a licence, insurance card and owner’s permit in connection with the Port Colborne arrest.