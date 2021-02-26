Quebec logs 815 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 815 new cases and 11 additional deaths tied to the COVID-19 health crisis Friday.

Eight of those deaths occurred between Feb. 19 and 24 while three fatalities attributable to the novel coronavirus took place earlier in the month. Health authorities say no deaths took place within the past 24 hours.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 286,145 cases and the death toll, which remains the highest in the country, stands at 10,372. The number of recoveries has reached 267,885.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus continue to drop. There are 620 patients, a decrease of 13 from the previous day. Of those patients, there are 119 intensive care units, a drop of three.

In Quebec, 12,038 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given Thursday as the government has slowly started to expand its rollout to the general public. Quebecers who are 85 and older are able to get their first shot starting next week.

To date, 400,540 injections have been administered in the province, with the majority given to residents in long-term care homes and seniors’ residences.

Health Minister Christian Dubé celebrated Quebec topping the latest numbers related to the inoculation rollout.

“I would like to thank the teams in the field who do an exceptional job to vaccinate Quebecers,” he wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to screening, the province gave 32,744 tests Wednesday.

