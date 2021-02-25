Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

News

Richmond RCMP searching for 15-year-old girl last seen leaving Matthew McNair Secondary

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 9:22 pm
Police say they are concerned about Isabella Kennerley's health nd well-being.
Police say they are concerned about Isabella Kennerley's health nd well-being. Richmond RCMP

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl last seen leaving school property early Thursday afternoon.

Police say Isabella Kennerley was last seen leaving Matthew McNair Secondary around 1:30 p.m.

Mounties said they are concerned with her “health and well-being, given her age.”

Kennerley is described as five-foot-two with a medium build and sandy, waist-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a logo on the front, dark sweatpants, and running shoes.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

