Richmond RCMP searching for 15-year-old girl last seen leaving Matthew McNair Secondary

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl last seen leaving school property early Thursday afternoon.
Police say Isabella Kennerley was last seen leaving Matthew McNair Secondary around 1:30 p.m.
Mounties said they are concerned with her “health and well-being, given her age.”
Kennerley is described as five-foot-two with a medium build and sandy, waist-length hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a logo on the front, dark sweatpants, and running shoes.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.
