Peterborough police investigating after person without vital signs found in city’s south end

Peterborough police are investigating the discovery of a person without vital signs in the south end of the city on Tuesday.

Around 4:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to a wooded area along train tracks just north of Harper Road.

Paramedics and firefighters emerged from the woods without any individual.

Peterborough Police Service’s forensics unit arrived on scene a few minutes later and went back into the woods after taking photos along the roadway.

The Office of the Coroner was also called to the scene.

Police have yet to release any details.

More to come…