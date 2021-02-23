Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police investigating after person without vital signs found in city’s south end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 7:47 pm
Click to play video 'Body found along train tracks in Peterborough' Body found along train tracks in Peterborough
WATCH: Peterborough police are investigating the discovery of a person without vital signs in a wooded area off Harper Road in the south end of the city. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:20 p.m. Paramedics and firefighters emerged from the woods. Paramedics did not transport the person to hospital. Peterborough police forensics unit arrived on scene a few minutes later and went back into the woods after taking photos on the roadway .

Peterborough police are investigating the discovery of a person without vital signs in the south end of the city on Tuesday.

Around 4:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to a wooded area along train tracks just north of Harper Road.

Paramedics and firefighters emerged from the woods without any individual.

Read more: Man’s body found near train tracks in Peterborough

Peterborough Police Service’s forensics unit arrived on scene a few minutes later and went back into the woods after taking photos along the roadway.

Trending Stories

The Office of the Coroner was also called to the scene.

Police have yet to release any details.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceOverdoseBody FoundVSAPeterborough body foundHarper Roadperson without vital signs
Flyers
More weekly flyers