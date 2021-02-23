Menu

Canada

Family of missing Calgary woman ‘concerned for her welfare’

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Delanie Oakley, 21, was reported missing by family on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, after she failed to return home.
Delanie Oakley, 21, was reported missing by family on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, after she failed to return home. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police are looking for help locating a missing woman last seen in the Crowfoot LRT area in the city’s northwest on Feb. 18.

Police said 21-year-old Delaine Oakley was reported missing by family two days later on Feb. 20 after she failed to return home.

Family say it is out of character for Oakley to not be in contact with them, and they are concerned for her welfare.

Police describe Oakley as being five-foot-five, weighing 120 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing big hoop earrings, a black headband, a green camo jacket with a black hoodie underneath, blue jeans, black short mukluks-style shoes with a black scarf and carrying a big black purse.

Anyone aware of Oakley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

