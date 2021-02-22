COVID-19: 4 new, 4 resolved cases for Peterborough area to keep active cases at 41

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports four new cases of COVID-19 and four resolved cases on Monday afternoon.

It follows four new cases reported on Saturday and none on Sunday, leaving 41 active cases reported on the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker. There are now 561 resolved cases out of the 611 cases since the pandemic was declared. There were 555 resolved cases reported on Friday.

There are currently no cases with a variant of concern, the health unit notes.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains declared at Buckhorn Day Care and Nursery School in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. As of Friday there were 12 active cases: Six daycare attendees and six staff members.

Schools in the health unit’s jurisdiction with active COVID-19 cases include: Havelock-Belmont Public School: 3

Norwood Intermediate and High School: 2

Buckhorn Public School: 1

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore: 1 Also on Monday, PRHC reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since last Thursday. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

Close contacts continue to climb, sitting at 242 as of Monday, up from 239 on Sunday (there were 235 on Friday).

COVID-19 data for Monday, Feb. 22. Peterborough Public Health

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

This week the health unit also received 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

On Monday, the health unit reported more than 43,100 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.