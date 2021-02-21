Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau (BEI) has taken over the investigation of the death of a woman whose body was found in Laval on Sunday due to previously reported death threats made against her to police.

Laval Police were called to residential buildings on des Châteaux Street in the Chomedey district shortly before 7 a.m. where they found the victim’s body on the ground of the parking lot.

Officers say the 32-year-old woman’s body had marks of violence. According to authorities, the victim had called the Laval police department on Friday afternoon to report death threats made against her.

READ MORE: Montreal mayor calls on Ottawa, Quebec to help fight gun violence after teen girl’s death

Laval police say they met with her at the same residence that day and then left the scene. The case has been transferred to the BEI, which has assigned five investigators to look into the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police will assist the bureau with the investigation with the aid of two forensic investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information is asked to contact the BEI here.

The BEI investigates all cases where a person, not including police officers on duty, dies or is injured during or after a police intervention in Quebec.

0:36 Quebec government promises to fast-track permanent residency for wrongfully-arrested man Quebec government promises to fast-track permanent residency for wrongfully-arrested man

1:58 Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence – Feb 11, 2021