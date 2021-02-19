Coronavirus: Guelph reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, raising the city’s death toll to 37.

So far this year, 23 deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 15 in February.

Another 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, raising Guelph’s total case count to 2,592.

The number of active cases fell by one from the previous day to 96 including six people being treated in the hospital for the novel coronavirus.

Another 10 people have recovered bringing Guelph’s resolved cases to 2,459.

Along with 15 deaths in February, Guelph has reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 while 397 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 10 after one more fatal case was reported on Friday.

So far this year, 25 people have died in the county in connection with the novel coronavirus.

Wellington County did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as its case count remained at 943.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 17 but that includes one person in the hospital being treated for the virus.

Two more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 895 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

One more death has been reported at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph where a COVID-19 outbreak has now killed 14 people since Dec. 17.

Two more deaths have been linked to an outbreak at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North where 18 people have now died since Dec. 26.

An outbreak at the hospital in Palmerston has been declared over. Five people died.

There are now 11 active outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 12,326 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 1,007 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has grown by 911 from the previous day to 5,267.

That’s 2.1 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction who have been fully vaccinated.

A new portal on public health’s website shows 75 per cent of the area’s long-term care and retirement home residents have been fully vaccinated, while 35 per cent of the staff have received two doses of the vaccine.

