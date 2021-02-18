NASA’s Mars rover ‘Perseverance’ lands with the help of Montreal-born engineer

Send this page to someone via email

A NASA rover streaked through the orange Martian sky and landed on the planet Thursday, accomplishing the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars.

“It’s incredibly exciting. We’ve been travelling there for seven months,” Farah Alibay, a Montreal-born engineer who is part of the NASA team landing the rover, told Global News on Thursday morning ahead of the successful landing.

The landing marks the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around Mars on successive days last week.

All three missions lifted off in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, journeying some 300 million miles in nearly seven months.

Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, is the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the U.S.

Alibay said of all the aspects of the mission, she’s most excited about when they will “drop the helicopter in and attempt to make those first flights.”

“We’ve only been flying on Earth for about 100 years and now we’re going to fly on another planet,” said the systems engineer.

The systems engineer said the operation’s goal is to look for signs of ancient life on the planet, but the aspect that she is most excited about will be the first flight.

Over the next two years, Percy, as the rover is nicknamed, will use its seven-foot (two-metre) arm to drill down and collect rock samples with possible signs of bygone microscopic life and get the samples back to Earth as early as 2031.

— With files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

