Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Tech

NASA’s Mars rover ‘Perseverance’ lands with the help of Montreal-born engineer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'NASA’s Perseverance Rover successfully lands on the surface of Mars' NASA’s Perseverance Rover successfully lands on the surface of Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover successfully landed in the Jezero Crater on the surface of Mars on Thursday as the crew gathered in Mission Control burst into celebration upon positive confirmation of the touchdown. Shortly after landing, Perseverance sent back its first picture of the surface of Mars.

A NASA rover streaked through the orange Martian sky and landed on the planet Thursday, accomplishing the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars.

“It’s incredibly exciting. We’ve been travelling there for seven months,” Farah Alibay, a Montreal-born engineer who is part of the NASA team landing the rover, told Global News on Thursday morning ahead of the successful landing.

The landing marks the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around Mars on successive days last week.

All three missions lifted off in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, journeying some 300 million miles in nearly seven months.

READ MORE: NASA successfully lands rover on Mars to look for ancient alien life

Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, is the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Alibay said of all the aspects of the mission, she’s most excited about when they will “drop the helicopter in and attempt to make those first flights.”

“We’ve only been flying on Earth for about 100 years and now we’re going to fly on another planet,” said the systems engineer.

Trending Stories

The systems engineer said the operation’s goal is to look for signs of ancient life on the planet, but the aspect that she is most excited about  will be the first flight.

“We’ve only been flying on Earth for about a hundred years and now we’re going to fly on another planet.”

Over the next two years, Percy, as the rover is nicknamed, will use its seven-foot (two-metre) arm to drill down and collect rock samples with possible signs of bygone microscopic life and get the samples back to Earth as early as 2031.

— With files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

Click to play video 'Montreal-born engineer set to land Mars Rover “Perseverance”' Montreal-born engineer set to land Mars Rover “Perseverance”
Montreal-born engineer set to land Mars Rover “Perseverance”
Click to play video 'NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars' NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars

 

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
NASASpaceMarsEarthplanetPerseveranceFarah AlibayMontreal engineer
Flyers
More weekly flyers