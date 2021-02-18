COVID-19: Active cases remain at 35 for Peterborough area with 4 new cases, 4 resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of 4:33 p.m., the health unit’s COVID tracker reports there are 35 active cases, unchanged from Wednesday as a result of four more resolved cases reported as well Thursday. There are now 55 resolved cases out of the 598 (approximately 93 per cent) since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

There are currently two outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation:

Buckhorn Day Care and Nursery School (declared Feb. 16)

Peterborough Retirement Residence (declared Jan. 26)

There have been 21 resolved outbreaks which involved 123 cases — two more cases since Wednesday’s update.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 18, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

The following schools in the health unit’s jurisdiction are reporting active cases as of Thursday (all schools remain open):

Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock: three cases

Norwood Intermediate and High School in Norwood: two cases

Norwood District Public School in Norwood: one case

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore: one case

As of Thursday, PRHC reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19. The webpage listed four inpatients on Wednesday. There also remain 17 patients as a result of transfers from other areas.

Close contacts continue to climb, sitting at 237 as of Thursday, up from 225 on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

On Thursday, the health unit reported more than 42,650 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus — 100 more since Wednesday’s update.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

