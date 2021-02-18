Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 46 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 2:05 pm
There were 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, just below the seven-day average for new cases.
There were 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, just below the seven-day average for new cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa Public Health reported 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one death related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

There have now been 14,151 confirmed cases of the virus locally since the start of the pandemic, with 445 of those cases now considered active.

The city’s death toll of the pandemic is now up to 435 as of Thursday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa still stands at roughly 48 per day. The city’s coronavirus positivity rate stood at 1.8 per cent over the past week, up slightly from 1.6 per cent in the previous period.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 18 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa and three in the intensive care unit — these figures remain unchanged from Wednesday.

A new coronavirus outbreak was added to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard affecting St. Patrick’s High School in Ottawa, where two students have tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Ottawa administers 40K coronavirus vaccine doses

The Extendicare Starwood long-term care facility is now facing its fourth outbreak of the pandemic after one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Starwood’s last outbreak, which stretched from late September to late December, saw 187 people test positive and 26 deaths related to COVID-19.

There are currently 29 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa, one fewer than the day before.

