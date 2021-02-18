Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing inside downtown Toronto home

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 10:53 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed near Regent Park Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the area of Berkeley and Shuter streets just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News that two men got into an altercation inside a home which resulted in one of them being stabbed.

Hopkinson said one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Another man is in custody.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto StabbingShuter streetBerkeley Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers