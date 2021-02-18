Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing inside downtown Toronto home

Toronto police say a man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed near Regent Park Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the area of Berkeley and Shuter streets just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Const. David Hopkinson told Global News that two men got into an altercation inside a home which resulted in one of them being stabbed.
Hopkinson said one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Another man is in custody.
