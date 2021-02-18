Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing inside downtown Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed near Regent Park Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the area of Berkeley and Shuter streets just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News that two men got into an altercation inside a home which resulted in one of them being stabbed.

Hopkinson said one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Another man is in custody.

WOUNDING:

Berkeley St + Shuter St

* 8:28 am *

– In a home

– Man stabbed

– Officers o/s

– 1 male in custody

– No one outstanding

– Victim taken to hospital

– Emergency staff indicated injuries are life threatening#GO310790

^dh pic.twitter.com/utzLCxyV34 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 18, 2021

