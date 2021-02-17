Menu

Nova Scotia premier-designate Iain Rankin to be sworn into office

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 6:45 pm
Premier-Designate Iain Rankin speaks to media after winning the Liberal Leadership race.
Premier-Designate Iain Rankin speaks to media after winning the Liberal Leadership race. Alicia Draus / Global News

Nova Scotia premier-designate Iain Rankin and his new cabinet will be sworn in next Tuesday.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc will preside over the ceremony at the Halifax Convention Centre.

READ MORE: Liberal Leader Iain Rankin names transition team led by former cabinet minister

Rankin was chosen as Liberal party leader at a virtual convention in Halifax Feb. 6.

The 37-year-old edged out two of his fellow ex-cabinet ministers in the vote.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin says he’ll be premier for all' Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin says he’ll be premier for all
Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin says he’ll be premier for all – Feb 6, 2021

He will replace Stephen McNeil as premier.

McNeil announced his retirement after 17 years in politics last August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.

