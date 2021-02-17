Menu

Canada

Apology sought after woman kicked out of N.B. hospital for holding husband’s hand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2021 3:08 pm
Kathleen Finlay / Getting Images

A Riverview, N.B., woman wants an apology after her mother was escorted out of a hospital by security for holding her father’s hand.

Kim Crevatin says her father, Kendyl Terris, has Alzheimer’s and is living at the Moncton Hospital waiting for a nursing home bed.

She says the 82-year-old speaks very little and communicates best by touch, but COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital prohibit contact between patients and visitors.

Crevatin says the incident occurred a few days after Christmas, adding there was no need for security guards to escort her mother out of the building for touching the elderly man.

She says the family was told the incident would be investigated and has so far heard nothing from the hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Horizon Health Network said today in a statement that health officials are trying to strike a balance between compassion and safety.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
