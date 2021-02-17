Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

One new case is related to travel to New Brunswick. The other two cases are under investigation, the province says.

There are 14 known active cases in the province.

“Six cases over two days is a low number, but it is the most cases we have seen on consecutive days in close to a month,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“It is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here, with active cases in every health zone in our province, and that is why we cannot let complacency set in.”

Nova Scotia Health completed 922 Nova Scotia tests on Feb. 16.

As of Wednesday, the province has administered 24,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, 8,830 Nova Scotians have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 184,135 tests for the virus.

There have been 511 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave of the pandemic.

In total, the province has confirmed 1,600 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 1,521 cases are considered resolved.

There have been 65 deaths linked to the virus.

