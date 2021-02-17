Historic ammunition found in Prince Edward County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a Prince Edward County resident dug up what looks to be some sort of historic military ammunition.

Last Thursday, OPP were called out to a Wellington home for a weapons disposal call.

OPP officers said the device seemed to be “of years past” but it’s unclear exactly how old.

Police contacted the explosives ordnance disposal unit at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton to remove the item.

Older items like the one found on Thursday are not exactly routine finds in Wellington.

Current military flares are more commonly found, especially washed up onshore. OPP are reminding residents not to move or dispose of any military ordinance they find.

“With the history of Prince Edward County surrounding military training grounds, there is opportunity for these ordnances to be located. The OPP would like to remind residents not to handle something like this. Rather, leave it where it is and call police,” OPP said in a statement.

CFB Trenton said it is working on a response with more information.

