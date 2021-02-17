Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Historic ammunition found in Prince Edward County: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 1:52 pm
What seems to be military ammunition from "years past" was found in Prince Edward County, OPP say.
What seems to be military ammunition from "years past" was found in Prince Edward County, OPP say. OPP

OPP say a Prince Edward County resident dug up what looks to be some sort of historic military ammunition.

Last Thursday, OPP were called out to a Wellington home for a weapons disposal call.

OPP officers said the device seemed to be “of years past” but it’s unclear exactly how old.

Read more: Large artillery shell found buried in a backyard: Toronto police

Police contacted the explosives ordnance disposal unit at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton to remove the item.

Older items like the one found on Thursday are not exactly routine finds in Wellington.

Trending Stories

Current military flares are more commonly found, especially washed up onshore. OPP are reminding residents not to move or dispose of any military ordinance they find.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the history of Prince Edward County surrounding military training grounds, there is opportunity for these ordnances to be located. The OPP would like to remind residents not to handle something like this. Rather, leave it where it is and call police,” OPP said in a statement.

CFB Trenton said it is working on a response with more information.

Click to play video 'Old ammunition found in Vancouver storage locker' Old ammunition found in Vancouver storage locker
Old ammunition found in Vancouver storage locker – Apr 5, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPPrince Edward CountyCFB TrentonAmmunitionWellingtonmilitary ordinanceBomb Foundammunition foundCFB Trenton bomb
Flyers
More weekly flyers