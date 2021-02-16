Menu

No injuries reported after large house fire in Enfield, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 3:09 pm
A house in Enfield, N.S., was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday morning.
A house in Enfield, N.S., was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday morning. Pat Healey / Twitter

A house in Enfield, N.S., went into flames Tuesday morning when no residents were at home.

The Enfield Fire Department received a call about a fire on White Road at 9:17 a.m.

Dale Copp, deputy chief of the department, says the fire was “pretty extensive” when crews arrived.

Read more: Police say 89-year-old man dies in house fire in northern Nova Scotia

Enfield crews had backup from Elmsdale, Lantz and HRM Station 45, Copp said.

The fire took two to three hours to put out and there were no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Copp said no one was home when the fire started, except a dog that was rescued by neighbours before fire crews arrived. But the house isn’t in good shape.

“The structure is still standing but extensively damaged,” Copp said, adding that the house is not inhabitable.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

 

