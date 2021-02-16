No injuries reported after large house fire in Enfield, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A house in Enfield, N.S., went into flames Tuesday morning when no residents were at home.

The Enfield Fire Department received a call about a fire on White Road at 9:17 a.m.

Dale Copp, deputy chief of the department, says the fire was “pretty extensive” when crews arrived.

Enfield crews had backup from Elmsdale, Lantz and HRM Station 45, Copp said.

The fire took two to three hours to put out and there were no injuries.

Firefighters spray water on the house fire in #EnfieldNS #EastHants pic.twitter.com/CIQrwE7y08 — The Laker News – Pat Healey 🇨🇦 (@ReprtrPatHealey) February 16, 2021

Copp said no one was home when the fire started, except a dog that was rescued by neighbours before fire crews arrived. But the house isn’t in good shape.

“The structure is still standing but extensively damaged,” Copp said, adding that the house is not inhabitable.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.