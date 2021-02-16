Cold weather warning issued for London, Middlesex and Lambton

Send this page to someone via email

Continuing low temperatures coupled with bitter winter winds have promoted the Middlesex London and Lambton Public Health Units to issue cold weather alerts for the regions.

The Middlesex London Health Unit MLHU reports that flurries and snow squalls are expected throughout the region and overnight temperatures and wind chill values for the next two days are expected to reach the health unit’s thresholds for issuing a Cold Weather Alert.

The current Environment Canada forecast calls for wind chill values as low as -18 C accompanied by flurries and gusting winds.

“Extreme temperatures and wind chill values like those we’ll see in the next 24 hours can take a toll on our bodies,” says Randy Walker, Public Health Inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“Anyone spending time outdoors especially in the evening, or overnight needs to dress accordingly to reduce cold-related injuries such as hypothermia or frostbite. Cover exposed skin, wear gloves and a warm hat, and dress in layers.”

Overnight lows are expected to be -19 C with wind chill values as low as -23 C.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach a high of -6, the health unit said the cold weather alert will remain in place, as wind chill values are predicted to be as low as -26 in the morning.

John Parsons, Division manager of road operations or the city of London said crews have been out since midnight working to clear all of the snow.

“There is still a lot of snow out there and there is still a lot of work to do. I am sure we will be into it until tomorrow (Wednesday) morning as well,” he said

“We are asking for patience, there was an awful lot of snow in a short period of time so it will take some time to get through it and it will only improve with time.”

It’s recommended that people spending time outdoors take precautions and dress for the weather to avoid frostbite or hypothermia.

People are advised to dress in layers and shield exposed areas from the wind such as the head, neck and face.

Lambton Public Health is expecting overnight lows around -15 C and is advising local agencies that provide shelter to homeless people to prepare for an increase in demand.

The alerts in both regions are expected to remain in place until at least Wednesday afternoon when the Environment Canada forecast calls for temperatures of -6 C and windchill at -8 C.

If you see someone outdoors who is in distress due to the cold, call London CAReS at 519- 667-2273. If you feel the situation is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

