Canada

Calgary police locate missing senior with dementia

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Marcel Henault (right) is seen in a handout photo from Calgary police.
Marcel Henault (right) is seen in a handout photo from Calgary police. Calgary Police Service

UPDATE: On Tuesday, Feb. 16, police issued an update just before 8 a.m. saying Marcel Henault had been safely located.

Calgary police are hoping the public might be able to help them locate a missing senior.

Marcel Henault, 89, was last seen leaving his home in the 1000 block of 35 Street Southeast at around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“Henault suffers from dementia and his family and police are concerned for his welfare,” a news release stated.

Police describe Henault as being five feet three inches with a medium build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a beige coat and white runners, police said.

Anyone aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

