Coronavirus: 13 cases in London-Middlesex as region readies a return to red-control restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Institutional outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and Testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

Thirteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus while another 29 have been listed as resolved, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The increase, the lowest the region has seen since Nov. 22, 2020, when the health unit reported nine new cases, comes the same day the province revealed that the region will return to the red-control tier of its colour-coded restrictions framework on Tuesday.

It also comes as two new coronavirus variant cases were confirmed in the region Friday, according to health officials. It’s unclear yet which of the variants of concern is involved, however.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s pandemic case tally stands at 5,973, of which 5,587 have been listed as resolved and 180 people have died. The most recent death was reported on Thursday involving a woman in her 90s who was associated with a long-term care home.

The health unit on Thursday changed the way it reports cases, introducing new “active” and “resolved” case tallies that replace the overall “recovered” tally used previously.

The change comes after the MLHU transitioned its case and contact database to the provincial system, bringing local figures in line with those posted by the province.

As of Friday, the health unit says at least 206 coronavirus cases remain active in the London and Middlesex region.

At least 265 new cases have been reported since Feb. 1 along with five deaths.

Of the 13 new cases Friday, all but one are from London. The health unit says one case was reported in Southwest Middlesex.

Those infected skew younger, with people under 40 accounting for nine of 13 cases. One individual is aged 19 or younger, five are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, and one each are in their 50s and 70s. None are in their 60s or over the age of 80.

Story continues below advertisement

Five cases are listed as being due to close contact, while two have no known link, and one each are linked to an outbreak and travel. Four cases are pending exposure source data.

During a snap media briefing on Friday, Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said the region had seen at least six cases involving coronavirus variants, with two being confirmed earlier in the day.

At least four of the region’s six variant cases have been previously reported and involved the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K.

It remains to be seen what variant the two newest cases involve. The process of determining that information takes at least one to two weeks and is done at the provincial level, Mackie said.

“It’s a very time intensive process. It’s not like the quick turnaround with the PCR test, which is just looking for certain subsets of the genetic code. The whole genome sequencing has to sequence the entire genetic code, and that takes a fair bit of time,” he said.

No cases have yet to be confirmed locally involving the variant Lineage P.1, which was first detected in Brazil, or the variant B.1.351 — also known as N501Y.V2 — first detected in South Africa, the report says.

Story continues below advertisement

The region is set to enter the red-control tier of the province’s colour-coded restrictions framework as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The move back to red-control and away from the provincewide shutdown and stay-at-home order will see indoor organized public events and social gatherings allowed again, with a maximum of five people.

Under red-control, outdoor gatherings with a limit of 25 people are allowed, compared to five under the shutdown.

Attendance limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, such as wedding services and funeral services (at any venue other than a private dwelling, and where physical distancing can be maintained) will be lifted to 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors, from a maximum of 10 indoors/outdoors under the shutdown.

Indoor dining is allowed under the red-control tier, with an indoor capacity limit of 10 people where physical distancing can be maintained. Outdoor dining is also allowed, but with limitations, such as distanced seating and table limits.

Non-essential retail is also allowed to reopen for in-person shopping but with new capacity limits, in addition to those previously found under red-control.

The province says supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies will now have a 75 per cent capacity limit, while all other retail will have a 50 per cent capacity limit.

Story continues below advertisement

Capacity limits must be posted publicly, and stores must have passive screening for patrons, the province says.

Full details on the change in restrictions can be found on the province’s website or by viewing the full regulation itself.

The province and health unit stress that despite the looser restrictions, residents are urged to limit close contact to those in your household, stay at home as much as possible, avoid social gatherings and avoid travel except for essential reasons.

“It’s absolutely imperative that we continue to observe the restrictions that are in place and avoid all indoor gatherings of any social nature,” Mackie said Friday.

“We really encourage people to limit travel in the community to essential services, and that is a recommendation that continues in spite of any changes to the restrictions at this point.”

Mackie said he believed that placing London-Middlesex in red rather than orange was the better move at the present time, adding it will likely be at least two weeks before there is any possible change.

“Time will tell what the impact of lifting the stay at home order will be, aside from which colour code we go into,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I agree that our numbers are still trending in the right direction. That, of course, with a virus like this, could change very quickly. While the last few days would point us in the direction of moving down in the framework, it’s still pretty early to be able to say where we should be even a week from now.”

Nearly all of the province, save for three hotspots in the Greater Toronto Area, will be back under the colour-coded framework as of Tuesday.

The move is being made despite messaging Thursday from the pandemic science advisory group that aggressive vaccination and maintaining a stay-at-home order would help Ontario avoid a third wave and another lockdown amid concerns over more contagious variants.

The group, health experts who advise the province, said the variants are spreading and currently account for five to 10 per cent of all cases. That will likely cause cases to increase again by late February, they said.

The province could see “exponential growth” of the variant that emerged in the U.K. if it lifts public health measures and is unable to significantly reduce the rate at which the virus spreads, said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the group.

Story continues below advertisement

2:47 Coronavirus: Ontario could see 3rd wave due to increase in variants Coronavirus: Ontario could see 3rd wave due to increase in variants

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called on Premier Doug Ford to halt Ontario’s gradual economic reopening and extend lockdown measures in light of the new projections.

“I’m asking Doug Ford: stop in your tracks, turn this bus around,” she said. “We can’t go on as if this information doesn’t exist.”

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the information provided by the advisory group appears to directly contradict the reopening planned by the government.

“Ontario has been stuck in a costly and dangerous cycle of lockdown and reopening,” he said. “(The) modelling shows that this cycle is set to continue. This will cause more pain for workers and small businesses.”

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s seven-day case average stood at 23.0 as of Friday while its 14-day average was 25.42.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

At least 5,193 cases have been confirmed in the city of London since the pandemic began, while 244 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, at least 200 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 96 in Thames Centre, 50 in Lucan Biddulph, 37 in Southwest Middlesex, 32 in North Middlesex, 14 in Adelaide Metcalfe and two in Newbury.

At least 105 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 patients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre rose by one from the previous day to 17, the organization reported Friday.

At the same time, the number of those patients in critical or intensive care stood at seven, an increase of two from the day before.

Active staff cases within LHSC stood at fewer than five as of Friday, unchanged from the day before.

Intensive care occupancy rates at University Hospital stood at 85 per cent as of Monday, while at Victoria Hospital the rate was about 75 per cent, according to LHSC’s chief medical officer.

Story continues below advertisement

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, meantime, no COVID-19 patients were listed as being in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital as of Friday.

One active staff case remains within the organization, linked to an outbreak. Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care declared a new outbreak on Thursday.

One case remains active involving a patient of Parkwood’s Mental Health Care Building.

At least 350 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to the health unit. At least 66 have needed intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

One new institutional outbreak has been declared and two have been resolved, according to the health unit.

The region’s most recent outbreak was declared on Thursday at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care in its MV2 area.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported one outbreak-related case within the organization on Friday involving a staff member.

The Mount Hope outbreak is the second to be seen at the facility in recent months. One outbreak was active from Dec. 22 until Feb. 2 in several units. It was linked to at least five resident deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Meantime, the two outbreaks declared over in the region were declared on Dec. 26 at Extendicare (third floor) and on Jan. 27 at Kensington Village Retirement (5th, 6th and 7th Avenue).

It’s unclear how many cases were linked to the two outbreaks.

Following the update, five outbreaks remain active in the region, declared on:

Active outbreaks (as of Feb. 11) at seniors' facilities, as declared on: Feb. 11 at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care (MV2)

Feb. 3 at Westmount Gardens (Lily, Daisy, Yellow Rose units)

Jan. 30 at Henley Place LTC Residence (Victoria unit)

Jan. 2 at Chelsey Park (long-term care – facility-wide)

Dec. 23 at Middlesex Terrace (facility-wide)

Elsewhere, an outbreak at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre remains active, however all inmate cases have resolved, according to provincial data.

The data showed 22 resolved inmate cases and no active cases as of Wednesday. The data is delayed by two days.

At least 21 staff members at the jail also tested positive due to the outbreak, however similar information on active and resolved cases was not available.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools

An outbreak has been declared at Caradoc North Public School in Strathroy-Caradoc after the health unit reported a second case at the school in less than a week.

The Thames Valley District School Board first reported a case at the school on Feb. 8. Few other details have been released.

The outbreak is the second to be declared at a local school in as many days. An outbreak was declared on Wednesday at Clara Brenton Public School after a second case was reported there.

Elsewhere, an active case at Kensal Park French Immersion Public School has resolved. The health unit also removed a case from Arthur Stringer Public School from its active list on Friday for reasons unclear. The case had been confirmed just on Thursday.

As of Friday, nine coronavirus cases are active at seven schools in London and Middlesex. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

Overall 196 school and child-care centre cases have been reported by the health unit.

The MLHU says one case remains active involving Springbank Early Childhood Learning Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Elementary schools and high schools in the region returned to in-person learning last week.

The province announced Thursday that it was postponing March break provincewide until April 12.

Vaccinations and testing

Health officials say they expect to finish administering second doses to long-term care and high-risk retirement home residents by Wednesday.

During Thursday’s media briefing, Mackie said health unit teams were roughly halfway through vaccinating facilities in the region.

“And then hopefully we get a green light soon to be able to start offering additional first doses to retirement homes that have not yet received the vaccine because they’ve been deemed to be lower risk,” he said.

Work is ongoing to convert the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges into the region’s second mass vaccination clinic to complement the clinic already open at the Western Fair District Agriplex, which reopened on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of at least four clinics are being planned for London-Middlesex, with the aim of vaccinating as many as 3,000 people per day. Details remain scant on the locations or progress of the remaining two clinics.

The province remains in Phase 1 of the government’s three-phase vaccination rollout.

The city’s two main COVID-19 assessment centres remain open and operating by appointment.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.7 per cent as of the week of Jan. 31, down from 2.2 the week before, figures released Wednesday show.

At least 10,060 people were tested during the week of Jan. 31, a slight decrease from the 10,341 tested a week earlier.

Ontario

Ontario reported 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 18 more deaths linked to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 361 new cases in Toronto, 210 in Peel Region and 122 in York Region.

The province also reported that 1,415 more cases were resolved since Thursday’s report.

Elliott said more than 62,000 tests were completed since the last daily update.

Ontario reported that 15,605 more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given since the last report.

A total of 442,441 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

There have been 283,587 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began.

Of those, 264,459 have been resolved and 6,632 Ontarians have died.

Ontario says it will expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing in schools, long-term care homes and essential workplaces.

Once the program has ramped up, health officials say they expect to have one million rapid tests distributed every week.

They could not provide a timeline though, noting it would depend on how many tests Ontario would secure through the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it has received six million rapid antigen tests since November and has distributed approximately two million.

Officials expect to have rapid testing in place in Toronto, Peel and York Region schools when they reopen next week.

Elgin and Oxford

Two people have tested positive for the coronavirus while another 12 have recovered, Southwestern Public Health reported Friday.

It brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 2,418, of which 2,244 people have recovered and 64 have died.

The health unit lowered its death toll by one Thursday after a death previously attributed to COVID-19 was re-examined, spokesperson Megan Cornwell said.

At least 110 cases are still listed as active in Elgin-Oxford.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those, at least 71 are in Woodstock, while 11 are in Ingersoll, nine are in St. Thomas and seven are in Tillsonburg. Seven other municipalities have fewer than five active cases.

One person was listed as hospitalized by the health unit.

The province announced Friday that the region will return to the red-control tier of its colour-coded restrictions framework on Tuesday. The full regulation for the red tier can be found on the province’s website.

Two new school cases have been reported in the region, according to the Thames Valley District School Board.

The cases were confirmed Thursday at Elgin Court Public School in St. Thomas and at Royal Roads Public School in Ingersoll.

The new cases are among four that are active in the region.

One case remains active at Hickson Central Public School, while one is active at Annandale Public School in Tillsonburg, both under the TVDSB.

A case at Central Public School in Woodstock was resolved earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Meantime, one new outbreak has been declared in the region, at a seniors’ facility in St. Thomas.

Officials say the outbreak, declared Thursday at Valleyview Nursing Home, is linked to one staff case.

It joins four other outbreaks that have been active in Elgin-Oxford, including one since mid-December.

The region’s active outbreaks were declared on:

Feb. 11 at Valleyview Nursing Home in St. Thomas (one staff case)

Feb. 2 at Trillium Retirement Home in Norwich (one resident case, one death)

Jan. 28 at Extendicare in Port Stanley (one staff case)

Jan. 21 at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock (53 resident, 22 staff cases, two deaths)

Dec. 16 at PeopleCare Tavistock (47 resident, 38 staff cases, 10 deaths)

The health unit says a total of 467 cases have been reported in Woodstock during the pandemic, while 417 have been in St. Thomas, 359 in Aylmer and 327 in Tillsonburg.

Elsewhere, 201 cases have been in Norwich, 161 in Bayham, 113 in Ingersoll, 101 in East Zorra-Tavistock, 54 in Zorra, 49 in Blandford-Blenheim, 46 in South-West Oxford, 44 in Central Elgin, 25 in Southwold, 22 in Dutton/Dunwich, 21 in West Elgin and eight in Malahide.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.7 per cent as of the week of Jan. 31, health unit figures released Wednesday show. At least 4,790 people were tested that week.

Story continues below advertisement

Huron and Perth

One person has died and another three have tested positive for the coronavirus, Huron Perth Public Health reported on Friday.

The region’s pandemic case tally stands at 1,281, an increase of one from the day before. The health unit says two previously confirmed cases have been reassigned to another health unit.

At least 1,197 people have recovered, an increase of six from Thursday.

Forty-eight people have died during the pandemic. Details on the most recent death were not immediately available.

The one death reported Thursday involved a member of the community, officials said during a media briefing that day.

At least 36 cases are active in Huron-Perth. Sixteen of them are in Huron East while five are in Stratford. Seven other municipalities have four or fewer active cases.

One person is currently in hospital, the health unit says.

The province announced Friday that Huron-Perth will return to the orange-restrict tier of its colour-coded restrictions framework. The full regulation detailing the tier’s restrictions can be found on the province’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

One outbreak has been resolved in the region, the health unit says.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 30 at Fordwich Village in Howick and was linked to one staff case. It was considered resolved as of Thursday.

As of Friday, six outbreaks remain active in the region, with two at long-term care homes, two at retirement homes, one at a hospital and one at a child care centre.

The four seniors’ facility outbreaks were declared active on:

Feb. 3 at Hillside Manor in Perth East (one resident, one staff case)

Jan. 31 at Seaforth Manor Retirement Home in Huron East (12 resident cases)

Jan. 17 at Seaforth Manor Nursing Home in Huron East (43 resident, 21 staff cases, five deaths; one staff case more than the day before)

Jan. 7 at Caressant Care Retirement Home in North Perth (30 resident, 12 staff cases, at least one death)

Elsewhere, the hospital outbreak, declared on Jan. 31 at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, is linked to three patient and five staff cases, unchanged from the day before.

The child care centre outbreak, meantime, is located at Relouw Early Childhood Learning Centre in South Huron. Declared Feb. 6, it’s linked to one student case.

Story continues below advertisement

There has been no change to the number of active school cases in the region. Three cases remain active, all involving the Avon-Maitland District School Board.

One case is located at Elma Township Public School, while two are located at Listowel District Secondary School.

No cases are listed as active under the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

At least 532 cases have been reported in Perth County during the pandemic, including 340 in North Perth 133 in Perth East, 31 in Perth South and 28 in West Perth.

Elsewhere, 425 cases have been reported in Huron County, including 96 in South Huron, 94 in Huron East, 50 in Central Huron, 43 in Morris Turnberry, 38 in North Huron, 34 in Howick, 32 in Bluewater, 21 in ACW and 17 in Goderich.

At least 293 cases have been reported in Stratford and 31 in St. Marys.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.1 per cent as of the week of Jan. 31, down from 1.6 the week before, figures released Wednesday show.

Sarnia and Lambton

Five people have tested positive for the coronavirus while three cases have resolved, Lambton Public Health reported Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

It brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 1,909, of which 1,803 have resolved and 45 people have died. The most recent death was reported on Thursday.

The update leaves at least 61 active cases in the region. Their locations have not been made public.

Bluewater Health reported Friday that no COVID-19 patients were in its care, unchanged from the day before.

The province announced Friday that Lambton County will return to the orange-restrict tier of its colour-coded restrictions framework. The full regulation detailing the tier’s restrictions can be found on the province’s website.

One outbreak has been declared over in the county, health officials reported.

The resolved outbreak was located at Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia and was declared on Jan. 28. It was deemed over as of Thursday. It was linked to one staff case.

At least eight outbreaks remain active in Lambton, with five at seniors’ facilities, two at unnamed workplaces and one at Sarnia’s jail.

The outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes, specifically, were declared on:

Story continues below advertisement

Feb. 10 at Country Manor Estates in Lambton Shores (one staff case)

Feb. 7 at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia (one staff case)

Jan. 13 at Vision Rest Home (32 resident, 16 staff cases, three deaths)

Jan. 8 at Twin Lakes Terrace (LTC) in Sarnia (18 resident, six staff cases, one death)

Dec. 30 at Village on the St. Clair in Sarnia (28 resident, 15 staff cases, five deaths)

The jail outbreak, declared on Feb. 7, is linked to at least 14 cases among inmates and two among staff members, unchanged from the day before.

The two workplace outbreaks, meantime, are connected to three and four cases, respectively.

No new school cases have been reported in Lambton.

Four cases remain active at North Lambton Secondary School in Forest. Three cases were reported on Thursday. No active cases were listed by the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.0 per cent as of the week of Jan. 31, down from 1.5 the week before and 2.3 the week before that, figures released Wednesday show.

— With files from The Canadian Press