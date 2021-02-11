COVID-19: 2 new cases for Peterborough area, 3 more patient transfers at PRHC

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker update reported 565 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared. There were 563 cases reported Wednesday in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The health unit says all the tracker’s data — extracted daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. — is subject to change. The jurisdiction is among the majority of regions to remain in lockdown until Feb. 16.

Of the 565 cases, 540 are now resolved (95.3 per cent), unchanged from Wednesday — putting the number of active cases at 16. There were 14 reported on Wednesday.

Outbreaks remain active at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared on Jan. 26, with one resident and one staff case.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab).

Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction. The health unit reported 109 of the 556 cases have been linked to outbreaks — two more since Wednesday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported Thursday that there are currently three inpatients with COVID-19 — down from four on Wednesday. There are also 17 patient transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives — up three since Wednesday.

The health unit reported that there have been 24 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, with three requiring the intensive care unit at PRHC, unchanged from Tuesday.

There are currently 64 close contacts for the health unit, up from 59 reported on Wednesday.

Of the nine COVID-19 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, three were linked to an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough in November 2020. The health unit reported more than 42,200 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

