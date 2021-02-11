Menu

Crime

Police investigate break-in, robbery incidents that occurred this week

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 4:14 pm
Halifax Regional Police investigate two unrelated incidents that occurred earlier this week.
Halifax Regional Police investigate two unrelated incidents that occurred earlier this week. Alicia Draus/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two unrelated incidents that happened this week.

Last night, police received a report of a robbery that had just occurred on Sackville Street in Halifax.

Suspects approached a man and a woman who were walking in the area, threatened them and demanded cash.

“The suspects fled empty-handed on foot,” police said, adding that the victims were not physically injured.

The suspect who made the threats is described as a white man, between 25-35 years old. Police say is around five feet nine inches tall with multiple face tattoos. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black puffy jacket.

The other suspect is described as a man wearing a puffy black jacket, a hat and a face mask, police say.

On Tuesday, at around 2:20 p.m. police responded to a break-in that had just occurred on Inglis Street in Halifax.

“A man broke in to a home and was stealing electronics when confronted by the homeowners. The man stated he had a gun and fled the home on foot,” read the HRP release.

Police say no weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black man around six feet one inch tall, heavy set with dark curly hair. Police say he was wearing a blue medical-style face mask, a dark blue hoodie ad baggy grey sweat pants at the time of the incident.

Police ask anyone with information or video from the area of either incidents to contact police.

