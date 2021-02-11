Retesting required for potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 locations in Central Zone

Nova Scotia public health is asking anyone who was present at two previously announced potential COVID-19 exposure locations in Central Zone to self-isolate and get tested immediately, even if they have already been tested.

This announcement comes after the province reported two additional cases on Wednesday of the B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19, first discovered in the U.K., and as part of their investigation the retesting is taking place.

Those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result:

Atlantic Photo Supply Halifax (6111 Pepperell St., Halifax) on Jan. 20 between noon and 1:30 p.m.

HomeSense Bayers Lake (9 Washmill Lake Ct., Halifax) on Jan. 23 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Also, out of an abundance of caution, if you were present at the location the night before (Jan. 22), and have already booked your test, we encourage you to continue self-isolating while you await your test result.

“If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next,” said public health.

Anyone who worked at or visited the named locations on the specified dates and times should self-isolate immediately and visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms, and even if they have already gotten tested.