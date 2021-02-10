Saskatchewan coronavirus death toll nears 350, active cases below 2K

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing Saskatchewan’s total deaths related to the pandemic up to 348.

The recently deceased reported in the Saskatoon zone were in their 70s and the 80-plus age group, according to a press release from the Saskatchewan government.

According to Wednesday’s update, there were 180 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 25,843. The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 201, which is the lowest since Jan. 3, when it was 182.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone (58), followed by Saskatoon (43), far north west (22), north central (19), north west (17), central east (5), south east (4), far north east (3), north east (2) as well as one each in far north central, central west and south central. Residence information is still pending for four new infections.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 196 patients with COVID-19 — 168 are receiving inpatient care and 28 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,968 Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number since 1,928 were reported on Nov. 16.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 23,527 following 245 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,353 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. Tests carried out now total 533,179 since the first case was reported in the province in March 2020.

A total of 9,668 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

