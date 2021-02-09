Former Saint John woman denied entry into home province after father’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A former Saint John woman claims she had a request to return to her home province denied following the sudden death of her father on the weekend.

Kristen Brewer said her 63-year-old father, Steve, passed away either late Saturday or early Sunday. He suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but Brewer said his death was unexpected.

She said she needs to be in Saint John to manage her father’s estate with her brother. Her father did not leave a will.

Brewer said she approached the Canadian Red Cross about getting a “compassionate entry” exemption, which would allow her to travel from her home in Halifax back to Saint John, but was told she did not qualify.

She also attempted to register for travel through the Government of New Brunswick website. She said her request, discussed through an exchange of emails, was rejected.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are no exemptions at this time to enter for the passing of family members or funerals,” wrote a government employee in a response to Brewer. “We are not currently giving exemptions except for end of life visits.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Brewer said she cannot accept the decision.

“The problem that I’m hitting here is the fact that he’s already deceased,” Brewer told Global News. “If he was at the end of his life, I would be eligible for compassionate entry into the province, but because he is already deceased, I am not.”

Brewer said it’s unfair that some people can enter northern New Brunswick for groceries and animals can cross the border for care, but she is not allowed to return to her hometown to settle her father’s affairs.

She said her mother died last year. Her sister died of breast cancer five years ago. Her brother is in Saint John, but Brewer said it’s challenging for him to deal with everything on his own.

“It’s like I’m being kicked when I’m already down,” Brewer said. “I’ve lost my mother, I’ve lost my sister and now my father.

“I’m pretty well at the lowest point I could possibly be at and the one thing that could even remotely make this any easier has been made impossible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brewer emphasizes that she is not trying to circumvent the rules. She says she has a home where she can self-isolate for two weeks, and she says there are documents to be signed and conversations to be had in person rather than by email or video call.

“I’m not coming from a high-risk area,” Brewer said. “I am not asking to do anything crazy, so I really don’t see why there isn’t some kind of system in place. It should fall under ‘compassionate entry.'”

Global News requested comments from the Department of Health, the Department of Justice and Public Safety and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, but interviews could not be arranged.

Brewer said she already has permission from Nova Scotia to travel to and from New Brunswick.

1:54 New Brunswick looks to use rapid testing on essential workers New Brunswick looks to use rapid testing on essential workers