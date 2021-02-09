Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police make 2nd arrest in violent spring carjacking

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 2:20 pm
A second suspect has been charged in connection with an April 2020 incident.
A second suspect has been charged in connection with an April 2020 incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A second arrest has been made in connection with a violent carjacking this past spring that saw a Winnipeg senior run over by his own car, police said.

The incident, which took place on the morning of April 20, 2020 near Bannerman Avenue and Charles Street, saw the 68-year-old victim attacked by a man and a woman as he was getting into his vehicle.

Police said he was struck with an object and pulled out of the car, and then the suspects drove over him and left him in the back lane with serious injuries.

Read more: Teen carjacking suspect found stuck in garbage can, Winnipeg police say

Later that day, police chased the female suspect, who was spotted in the stolen car, and later found her — stuck in a residential garbage bin in Riverview — trying to hide from police.

The suspect, 16, was charged with a number of offences, including robbery, fleeing a peace officer and aggravated assault.

The investigation continued, and with the help of DNA evidence, police arrested a 24-year-old Winnipeg man, who was already in custody at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

Tad Wayne Ivan Cook has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

Click to play video '“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience' “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience – Apr 22, 2020
Winnipeg police Assault Stolen Vehicle Police Chase Carjacking crime in winnipeg Winnipeg carjacking
