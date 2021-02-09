Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, prepares for phased reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Public health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton on Tuesday and a death at the satellite health facility (SHF) downtown.

The second floor of the SHF has now recorded a pair of deaths since an outbreak began on Jan 17. So far, the facility has had 41 coronavirus cases involving 22 residents and 19 workers.

The latest death was a person over 80, according to the city.

Meanwhile, an outbreak was declared over at the Victoria Manor retirement home in central Hamilton after 25 days. The home recorded 24 cases among 19 residents and five staff members during the surge.

Also, an outbreak at the Grace Villa nursing home was declared over on Monday after just nine days and a single case with a resident. The outbreak was significantly smaller than a previous surge at the home between November and January which saw 44 residents die.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 25 ongoing outbreaks in the city at 18 institutions, two community settings, three workplaces and two daycares.

The city’s active cases were down on Tuesday, moving from 501 on Monday to 442.

Hamilton’s weekly rate of new cases also dropped slightly from 66 per 100,000 population to 61 as of Feb. 9.

The city’s reproductive number remains at 0.78 – below 1.00, which represents continuing spread of the virus in the community.

In a pandemic update from public health on Tuesday, Hamilton’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said metrics such as weekly case rates and the reproductive number will play a key role in where the city falls in the province’s phased reopening which is anticipated to hit Hamilton on Feb. 16.

Richardson characterized the possibility of a loosening of COVID-19 rules and limited in-person shopping as “rather quick” despite recent declining numbers.

“We have just gotten back to being able to do case management and contact tracing on all of our cases. So that is really good news,” Richardson said.

“But at the same time, we’re just there and we know with schools reopening that they are going to be cases there and that there will be additional work managing the cases that do occur in that setting and so that is going to put some strain on the resources.”

Story continues below advertisement

Richardson also warned of an “emergency brake measure” public health has discussed with the province which could shift the city back into another more restrictive level should case numbers rise amid the limited reopening.

“So that’s a really important part of any piece of moving forward. So in the meantime, as I said, vital that we continue to be cautious and vigilant,” said Richardson.

Hamilton has 9,601 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 269 virus-related deaths.

The city has administered just over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, about 14,000 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,000 through the mobile clinic.

Public health says vaccinations at the fixed Hamilton Health Sciences site will be restarting on Wednesday and distributing second doses to caregivers and high-risk health workers.

Mobile clinics also continue this week vaccinating residents in high-risk settings with a projected end date of February 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths at long-term care homes

Halton region reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three deaths at three different long-term care homes (LTCH).

Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown recorded its 25th death on Tuesday in an outbreak that started Dec. 4. The facility has had 168 total COVID-19 cases among 91 residents, seven staff, and 70 other cases since December.

The outbreak at the Nemo Christain LTCH has now claimed a sixth life. The surge started on Jan. 10 and has affected 62 people in total with positive coronavirus cases in 32 residents, 15 staff and 15 others tied to the home.

Halton’s third death recorded on Tuesday was from the Allendale LTCH in Milton. It’s the fourth death from an outbreak that started on Jan. 10 accounting for 24 total cases among 13 residents, two staff and nine others connected to the home.

The region has 29 current outbreaks, with 12 in health facilities.

Active cases were up slightly from 392 on Monday to 393 as of Tuesday.

Halton has had 8,844 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 177 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths

Niagara reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and six new deaths tied to COVID-19.

The region has had 8,227 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 353 virus-related deaths.

Public health reported a new outbreak at the Linhaven Nursing Home on Monday. It’s the second outbreak in as many months for the home.

Meanwhile, two outbreaks were declared over at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby after 22 days and the Hotel Dieu-Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre after 46 days.

Niagara has 42 total outbreaks made up of surges at 22 health-related facilities, which includes seven in St. Catharines and four in Niagara Falls.

Active cases dropped for the 16th straight day, from 645 on Monday to 577 on Tuesday.

Public health administered 387 COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Almost 6,700 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 9.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s active cases dropped slightly day over day, from 57 to 50 as of Feb. 9.

There have been 1,372 total COVID-19 cases since last March.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville on Monday after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The HNHU is now dealing with six institutional outbreaks involving 15 total coronavirus cases among 12 staff and just a single case among residents.

The other outbreaks are at the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Delhi long-term care home, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

Outbreaks at the Dover Cliffs LTCH and Grandview Lodge retirement home in Dunnville were declared over on the weekend.

There were no new deaths in the counties as of Tuesday. The region has had 38 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports two new COVID-19 cases

For a second day in a row, the Brant County Health Unit reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly day over day by six cases to 33 on Feb. 9

Story continues below advertisement

Public health is managing three outbreaks in the community at the John Noble LTCH, the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford and one construction site involving six workers.

Public health says more than 2,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with 258 people having completed their vaccinations as of Feb. 9.

The county has had 1,382 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.