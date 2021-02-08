171 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

For the second-straight day, Saskatchewan reported under 200 new cases of COVID-19.

The province reported 171 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the overall total to 25,574.

Health officials said 43 of the new cases were in the Regina zone and 34 in the Saskatoon zone.

New cases were also reported in the far northwest (16), far north-central (8), far northeast (11), northwest (10), north-central (10), northeast (15), central-west (3), central-east (3), south-central (1) and southeast (14) zones. Residence information is pending in three cases.

The seven day average for new cases is 223 — 18.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Two additional deaths were also reported on Monday — a person in their 50s and a person in their 70s. Both were in the northwest zone.

It brings the death toll in the province to 341 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials reported 328 recoveries, bringing overall recoveries to 23,029.

There are 2,204 cases considered active in the province.

The province said 2,337 tests were processed on Sunday, with 528,916 tests carried out to date.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Health officials said 509 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, which they said was lower than targeted due to extreme weather and reporting delays.

The doses Sunday were administered in the far northwest (61) and far northeast (448) zones.

The province said second doses will continue in the far north-central zone on Feb. 9 to align with the first dose schedule, which officials said also contributed to Sunday’s lower administration number.

The Pfizer allocation of 1,950 doses for this week is scheduled to arrive in Prince Albert on Thursday, officials said.

These are the second doses required to complete the Prince Albert Phase 1 of long-term care and priority population, they added.

Overall, 42,987 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan — 34,606 first doses and 8,381 second doses.

