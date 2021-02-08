Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks over on the Mountain and city centre

Send this page to someone via email

Public health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton on Monday and the end of outbreaks at a retirement home and a special needs facility.

The outbreak at Maxwell’s retirement home in central Hamilton was declared over after 22 days on Sunday. The home recorded one death among 19 coronavirus cases involving 13 residents and six workers during its outbreak.

Also declared over on Sunday was the outbreak at the Community Living Hamilton location on Delancey Boulevard on the Mountain. The outbreak involved just one single case with a worker.

The Imagineer’s Early Learning Centre at 5th Street and Mohawk Road is the city’s latest outbreak. The daycare has cases among a pair of workers.

There are 27 ongoing outbreaks in the city at 19 institutions, three community settings, three workplaces and two daycares.

The city’s active cases were down on Monday, moving from 527 as of Sunday to 501 on Monday.

Hamilton’s weekly rate of new cases was 66 per 100,000 population as of Feb. 8. The city’s reproductive number remains at 0.78 – below 1.00, which represents continuing spread of the virus in the community.

Hamilton has 9,588 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 268 virus-related deaths.

The city has administered just over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, about 14,000 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,000 through the mobile clinic.

Halton reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Halton region reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and a slight drop in active cases from 393 on Sunday to 392 as of Feb. 8.

There were no new outbreaks declared on Sunday. The region has 31 current outbreaks, with 13 in health facilities.

Halton has had 8,791 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 174 deaths.

Niagara reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Niagara reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Monday and three new deaths tied to COVID-19.

The region has had 8,214 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 347 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Public health reported a new outbreak at the Lincoln Park retirement home on Sunday. Niagara has 43 total outbreaks made up of surges at 24 health-related facilities, which includes seven in St. Catharines and four in Niagara Falls.

Active cases dropped for the 15th straight day, from 695 on Sunday to 645 on Monday.

Public health administered 149 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday. Almost 6,300 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 8.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports four new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly day over day from 60 on Sunday to 57. There have been 1,369 total COVID-19 cases since last March.

Public health is now dealing with seven institutional outbreaks involving 21 total coronavirus cases among 20 staff and just a single case among residents.

There were no new deaths in the counties as of Monday. The region has had 38 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Brant County Health Unit reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly day over day by three cases to 33 on Feb. 8

Public health is managing three outbreaks in the community at the John Noble LTCH, the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford and one construction site involving six workers.

Three people are being treated for the virus at Brantford General Hospital as of Feb. 8.

Public health says more than 2,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with 137 people having received their second dose as of Feb. 7.

The county has had 1,380 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.