Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigating after 20-year-old woman dies in fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2021 11:43 am
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says police received a 911 call at 3 a.m. regarding a woman who was outside on the balcony of her apartment.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says police received a 911 call at 3 a.m. regarding a woman who was outside on the balcony of her apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died after falling from an 11th-floor balcony in Montreal early on Sunday morning.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says police received a 911 call at 3 a.m. regarding a woman who was outside on the balcony of her apartment.

The watchdog says preliminary information suggests Montreal police officers arrived on the scene and tried to talk with the 20-year-old, who fell from the balcony several minutes later.

READ MORE: Charges stayed in case of man accused of Montreal police officer’s attempted murder

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The watchdog is tasked with investigating any incident in which a civilian dies or is badly injured during a police operation.

Story continues below advertisement

It sent six investigators to the scene and is asking anyone who witnessed the event to come forward.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
